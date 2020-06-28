1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,706 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the first quarter worth $13,374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

