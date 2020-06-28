$1.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce $1.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $4.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $71.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 4,673 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,747 shares of company stock worth $1,228,292. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 947,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 266,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.89. Ardelyx has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

