Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

ZGNX opened at $28.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

