Zacks Investment Research Upgrades USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Buy

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must-have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising long-term consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a byproduct of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 16% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

NYSE:USAC opened at $11.44 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.42.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 80.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.