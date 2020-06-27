Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Sell

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRCA. ValuEngine upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

