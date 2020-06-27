Zacks Investment Research Downgrades VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Hold

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

VBIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

VBIV stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 310,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 375.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 70.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

