Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. Hilltop posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hilltop by 460.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hilltop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,960,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,877,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 228,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 167.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 729,015 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.23. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

