Zacks: Analysts Set $41.67 Target Price for Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $41.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 104 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 136,545 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,978,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,937,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lawrence Wexler bought 1,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $34,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,220,671.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 139,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,872 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPB opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.28 million, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

