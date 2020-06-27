Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after buying an additional 139,009 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.