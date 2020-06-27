Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Roth Capital

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $601.06 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

