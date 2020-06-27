Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.06.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

NYSE MSGN opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,726,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,842,000 after buying an additional 55,237 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in MSG Networks by 82.6% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,914 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MSG Networks by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 625,910 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in MSG Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,134,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 143,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSG Networks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.