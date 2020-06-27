Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSGE. Gabelli assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $72.68 on Thursday. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $492,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

