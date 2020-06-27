Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Winnebago Industries worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $65.35 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

