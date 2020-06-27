Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Wilmington (LON:WIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON WIL opened at GBX 132 ($1.68) on Thursday. Wilmington has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

