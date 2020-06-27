Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Wilmington (LON:WIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON WIL opened at GBX 132 ($1.68) on Thursday. Wilmington has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.21. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.
Wilmington Company Profile
