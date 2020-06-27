Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.54. Wienerberger shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 3,193 shares traded.

WBRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Wienerberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

