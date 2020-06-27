Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,791 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after buying an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

NYSE:WHR opened at $122.80 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.