WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,535 ($19.54) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($28.13) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) target price (up previously from GBX 1,250 ($15.91)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,857.86 ($23.65).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.16) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,075.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,716.13. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($33.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

