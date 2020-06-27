Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 60,045 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,045 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dell were worth $11,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

