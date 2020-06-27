Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,525 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after buying an additional 322,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $367,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $66.14 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 124.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

