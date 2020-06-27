Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 209,370 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209,370 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Popular worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Popular by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Popular by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Popular by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Popular by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Popular from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of BPOP opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.27. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. Popular had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

