Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 306,285 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 914.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,285 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.58% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Robert Berman sold 61,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $4,615,104.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,021.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $279,090.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,737,829 shares in the company, valued at $191,264,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 891,258 shares of company stock worth $55,904,437. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.42. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.