Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.72 Million Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.47% of HeadHunter Group worth $11,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth $357,000.

HHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BCS cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $11.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

