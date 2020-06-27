Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.43 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of ExlService worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ExlService by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded ExlService to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

