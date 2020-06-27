Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 112,697 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.75% of Insperity worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

NYSE NSP opened at $63.39 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

