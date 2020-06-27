Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,187 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

