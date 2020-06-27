Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.29 Million Stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $674,656.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,684,990 shares of company stock valued at $719,523,410 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $98.79 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $108.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.49.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

