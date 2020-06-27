Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) PT Raised to $50.00 at BTIG Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.
WRI opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.35. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17.
In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.