Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) PT Raised to $50.00 at BTIG Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 175.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

WRI opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.35. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,362 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

