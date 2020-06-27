Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.44. Voxeljet shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 38,400 shares.

VJET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.72.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.51). Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voxeljet AG will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Voxeljet worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

