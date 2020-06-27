Vista Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Investment Management cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,581.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

