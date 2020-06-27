VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCISY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VINCI S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded VINCI S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VINCI S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get VINCI S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of VINCI S A/ADR stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. VINCI S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.