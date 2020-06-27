Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 2,010.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $703.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

