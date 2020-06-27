Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) PT Raised to $18.00 at Roth Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VERI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Veritone alerts:

NASDAQ VERI opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Veritone had a negative net margin of 118.27% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director Richard H. Taketa acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,888.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 16,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 72,633 shares in the company, valued at $867,964.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veritone by 43.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.