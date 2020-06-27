Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Stock Position Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,277 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Veoneer worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 64,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,129 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $10.75 on Friday. Veoneer Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNE shares. Barclays lowered Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

