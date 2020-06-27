Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.88

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and traded as high as $83.00. Venture Life Group shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 85,888 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and a PE ratio of 83.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

