Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Univest Financial stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $441.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Natalye Paquin purchased 2,970 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $45,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Keenan purchased 4,800 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $73,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,001. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,770 shares of company stock valued at $135,855 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.