Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

UNTY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

UNTY stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,295 shares of company stock worth $741,063 over the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

