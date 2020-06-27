United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.57. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.87.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,610 shares of company stock worth $24,546,906. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 83,815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

