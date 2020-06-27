United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $243.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,546,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

