United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after purchasing an additional 956,488 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $142,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $57,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 65.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

MASI stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.91. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $605,260.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,614 shares of company stock worth $68,568,918 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

