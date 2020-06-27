United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 67,340 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,340 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 385,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

