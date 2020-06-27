United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 593 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

LULU opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

