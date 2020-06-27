United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,267,000 after acquiring an additional 260,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 142,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

AFIN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $815.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

