United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 20,257 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $4,088,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $35.58 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

