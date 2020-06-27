United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $57.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.08. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $77.85.

