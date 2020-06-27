United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

