United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $56.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.