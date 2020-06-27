United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Evergy by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,603,000 after acquiring an additional 385,790 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,270,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,937,000 after acquiring an additional 362,979 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

