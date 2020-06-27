United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Assurant by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $100.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

