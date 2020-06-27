United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,406 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

