United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Swedbank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.63. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,032,831 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.59.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

